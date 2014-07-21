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Roland Batke-Mutschler
rolandbatkemutschler
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white clouds covering mountain
Mist rolls down
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 21, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
clouds
cloud
trees
scenery
weather
fog
woods
challenge
cliff
mist
aerial
trekking
peak
high
sea
outdoors
alps
sea waves
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