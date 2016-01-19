Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Aaron Burden
aaronburden
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white church near trees at daytime
Quaint white church
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GX7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
building
winter
snow
trees
church
grey
worship
sunlight
christianity
woods
religion
woodland
country church
church steeple
steeple
place of worship
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20