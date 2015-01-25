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Alex Padurariu
alexpadurariu
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white ceramic teacup near gray pencil on black surface
monochrome coffee and pencil
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
business
coffee
dark
grey
desk
minimal
coffee cup
creative
simple
pen
cup
pencil
break
contrast
americano
eraser
porcelain
moment
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