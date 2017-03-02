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Toa Heftiba
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white ceramic mug and saucer
Morning Coffee
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 2, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
spring
rose
cake
marble
dinner
brown
cupcake
flatlay
red velvet
capuccino
flower
art
london
plant
coffee cup
drink
blossom
united kingdom
Historical images
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