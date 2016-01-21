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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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white ceramic mug
Coffee, flowers and photos
A map marker
New Forest National Park, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
coffee
health
photography
wood
grey
photo
table
desk
floral
blur
bokeh
cup
photos
mug
table top
holistic
photograph
photographs
HD Wallpapers
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