Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Alex Padurariu
alexpadurariu
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white ceramic coffee mug filled with black liquid
monochrome yin yang coffee
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
white
grey
milk
mug
beans
yin yang
java
b&w
mugs
divide
mono
ying yang
coco
yin and yang
yin
coffeebeans
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20