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Biel Morro
bielmorro
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white cattle near green plant under white skt
Countryside Cow
A map marker
Galicia, Spain
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
LG Electronics, LG-D855
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
grey
farm
cow
field
fog
countryside
farming
meadow
cattle
country
bull
rural
haze
white cow
moo
spain
galicia
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