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Stella Caraman
stellacaraman
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white cable car passing under snowfield during daytime
A chairlift in the mountains
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 25, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
clouds
snow
grey
ice
rock
rocks
hill
cold
peak
wires
frozen
wire
mountian
mountians
gondola
ridge
chairlift
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