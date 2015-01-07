Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Arushee Agrawal
arushee
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white bus on roadway
The streets of Fremont
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
travel
city
green
road
street
grey
train
urban
san francisco
bus
high rise
commute
tram
pedestrian
transit
trolley
tracks
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20