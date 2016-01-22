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Drew Patrick Miller
drewpatrickmiller
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white building facade
Stern white balconies
A map marker
Nashville, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
house
blue
winter
architecture
pattern
white
grey
purple
window
minimal
windows
clean
structure
balcony
condo
minimalistic
block
appartment
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