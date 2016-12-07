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Nathalia Segato
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white building beside tree
Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais
A map marker
Ouro Preto, Brazil
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 7, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
brazil
brasil
old town
old city
colonial
minas gerais
ouro preto
flower
plant
window
home decor
blossom
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