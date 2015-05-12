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Hogarth de la Plante
hogarthd
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white bridge in between rock mountain
Bridging the abyss
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
river
purple
bridge
shadow
environment
rock
sunlight
horizon
rocks
cliff
canyon
cloudy
landcape
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