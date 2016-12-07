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Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦
priscilladupreez
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white book pge
Lost in the Word
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 7, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
book
bible
reading
relax
brown
faith
christian
religion
evening
read
religious
hobby
scripture
holy
chapter
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