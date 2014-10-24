Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
Explore
Advertise
Unsplash+
Log in
Submit a photo
navigation menu
Pavan Trikutam
ptrikutam
A heart
A plus sign
Download free
Chevron down
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white book near mug
Cozy Den
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 24, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Book images & photos
cozy
warmth
reading
home
indoor
interior
Winter images & pictures
fireplace
Hd fire wallpapers
den
read
firelight
warm
home office
library
cup
bowl
hearth
interior design
Backgrounds
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Related collections
fallin 4 autumn
78 photos · Curated by Meredith Groom
Hd autumn wallpapers
Fall images & pictures
Hd wallpapers
Surroundings
14 photos · Curated by Tracy Gray
surrounding
Coffee images
cup
J shelly card
6 photos · Curated by Cleo Masia
outdoor
Winter images & pictures
Hd snow wallpapers