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Yannick Pulver
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white boat on a body of water
Serene Sailboating
A map marker
Lausanne, Switzerland
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Published on
March 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
purple
calm
boat
ship
glass
journey
simple
sailboat
mist
clear
trip
solitude
motor
sail
solo
float
anchored
switzerland
Historical images
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