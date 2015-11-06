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Nick Karvounis
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white boat near brown and green mountain by the sea during daytime
Troulos fisherman
A map marker
Troulos, Greece
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 450D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
travel
sea
sport
grey
greece
boat
rock
island
horizon
sailing
transport
seaside
fisherman
vessel
sailing boat
skiathos
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