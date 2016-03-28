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white, blue, and pink painted house
buildings with windows
A map marker
Arles, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 28, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
house
architecture
vintage
grey
window
france
urban
windows
old
structure
tower
old house
old building
provence
facade
exterior
architectural
shutter
Backgrounds
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