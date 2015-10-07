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Markus Spiske
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white bed comforter near table lamp
hotel bedroom windows
A map marker
Newcastle upon Tyne, Vereinigtes Königreich
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Published on
October 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
hotel
bedroom
room
wall
interior
purple
furniture
bed
apartment
relax
brown
sunlight
lamp
relaxation
clean
warm
rest
curtain
pillow
decoration
Backgrounds
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