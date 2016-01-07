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Shirly Niv Marton
sniv
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white arrow road sign
Arrow in the road
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 7, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
pattern
white
street
grey
arrow
direction
asphalt
pavement
surface
point
rough
one way
left
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