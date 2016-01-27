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Alisa Anton
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white and red rose buds in black plastic buckets
Roses at the florists
A map marker
Leiden, Netherlands
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Published on
January 27, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
rose
white
red
plants
roses
blossom
rose bouquet
colors
pink rose
red roses
growing
small flowers
rose petal
buckets
beautiful roses
food
art
plant
Non-copyrighted images
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