Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Annie Spratt
anniespratt
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white and red poinsettia flowers
White purple flowers
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D4S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
plant
pink
floral
festive
poinsettia
christmas
art
paper
poster
leaf
blossom
collage
advertisement
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20