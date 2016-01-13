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Daria Shevtsova
daria_shevtsova
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white-and-pink flowers with green leaves
Dying roses
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
blue
rose
plant
grey
leaf
rose wallpaper
death
brown
peony
greenery
pastel
quiet
vine
stem
rose background
dried flower
water stains
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