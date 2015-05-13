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Paweł Furman
pawelo81
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white and pink flower lot during daytime
White and pink park flowers
A map marker
Park Ujazdowski, Warszawa, Polska
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Published on
May 13, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
texture
pattern
plant
pink
wildlife
white
field
plants
roses
daisy
wildflowers
wilderness
wild
field of flowers
textured
flower filed
warszawa
polska
HDR images
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