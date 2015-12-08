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axelahoi
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white and orange cargo ship with metal lifting equipment
Containers on a cargo ship
A map marker
Böhmkenstraße 12, 20459 Hamburg, Germany, Hamburg
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
river
boat
ship
germany
port
container
crane
hamburg
shipping containers
bay
deutschland
load
carrier
freighter
elbphilharmonie
cargo boat
logistics
shipping
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