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Adam Excell
adamexcell
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white and grey body of water photography
Winter lake in Arctic sea
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100T
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
snow
river
grey
lake
minimal
ice
cold
coast
mist
arctic
snowing
tundra
minimalistic
blizzard
frozen lake
frozen river
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