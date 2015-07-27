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Adam Grabek
agmakonts
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white and gray dog
Katowice puppy
A map marker
Katowice, Gliwice, Poland
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 50D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dog
puppy
grey
calm
peace
sleep
pet
sleeping
domestic animal
furry
bedtime
canine
sleeping bag
dog sleeping
shitzu
adorable
chien
poland
katowice
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