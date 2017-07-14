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Elijah Hiett
elijahdhiett
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white and gray concrete building
Above the city
A map marker
Seattle, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
clouds
beauty
white
skyline
seattle
washington
canon
space needle
tall
united states
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