Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Nick Karvounis
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white and gray bird on pavement
Seagull on ledge
A map marker
Christianshavn, Copenhagen, Denmark
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
bird
wildlife
grey
urban
pigeon
copenhagen
outdoors
denmark
feather
coast
seagull
young
seaside
wing
chick
canal
ledge
beak
herring gull
Free stock photos
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20