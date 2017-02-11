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James Forbes
vespir
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white and brown wooden house during daytime
Abandoned
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
house
trees
grass
wood
grey
sunlight
windows
old
abandoned
derelict
worn
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