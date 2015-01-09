Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Tyler Smith
77designs
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Animals
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white and brown tabby cat in white background
Cat’s whisker from up close
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
animal
face
snow
wildlife
kitten
soft
cat face
fur
feline
whisker
whiskers
dog
pet
husky
mammal
canine
manx
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20