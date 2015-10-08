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Deniz Altindas
omeganova
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white and brown mountain under clear blue sky
Haze on a snowy peak
A map marker
Steinbockweg, Innsbruck, Austria
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
clouds
snow
cloud
grey
blue sky
environment
austria
alps
mountain peak
panoramic
panorama
pine
peak
top
alpine
tirol
mountain line
innsbruck
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