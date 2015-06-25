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Wil Stewart
wilstewart3
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white and brown house at cliff
House on rocky mountain
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
building
sunset
house
sunrise
sun
rocks
hill
view
cabin
mountain peak
staircase
sun ray
hillside
skylight
beam
sea
mining
outdoors
coast
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