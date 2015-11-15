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Autumn Mott Rodeheaver
autumnmott
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white and brown eggs
Fresh Eggs
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
LG Electronics, LG-D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
grey
farm
leaves
leaf
chicken
breakfast
brown
peaceful
healthy
eggs
egg
colors
basket
leafs
acorn
leafe
top down
egg basket
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