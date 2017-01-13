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Sasha Lebedeva
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white and brown concrete house under white sky during daytime
Old house in Carpathians
A map marker
Dragobrat, Ukraine
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Published on
January 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Meizu, MX6
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
architecture
plant
window
home decor
villa
countryside
ukraine
housing
outdoors
cottage
roof
rural
condo
shelter
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