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Frida Lannerström
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white and brown bird perching on tree branch
A Kookaburra
A map marker
Guldborgsund Zoo & Botanisk Have, Nykøbing Falster, Denmark
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Published on
July 19, 2017 (UTC)
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Canon, EOS 7D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
bird
wildlife
grey
denmark
zoo
stick
kookaburra
beak
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