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Gabe
whileimout
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white and blue watch house near on body of water
Lifeguard stand
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 16, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
grey
lake
sand
fog
surfing
tower
hut
misty
west coast
coast guard
lifeguard tower
lookout
life guard
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