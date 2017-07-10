Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Walter Schoendorf
vango
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white and blue signage
traffic sign
A map marker
Mastichari Beach, Mastichari, Greece
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 10, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
blue
wall
greece
concrete
sign
father
cement
daughter
traffic sign
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20