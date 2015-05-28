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Gabriel Garcia Marengo
gabrielgm
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white and blue castle in front of mountain
Church at a mountain’s foot
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
church
grey
buildings
norway
stone
faith
rocks
woods
structure
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