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Daryan Shamkhali
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white and black striped illustration
monochrome floor osaka
A map marker
Osaka, Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D40X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
pattern
white
minimal
graphic
stairs
modern
line
geometric
lines
pattern wallpaper
pattern background
tiles
shapes
geometric wallpaper
flooring
geometric background
surface
stripe
Public domain images
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