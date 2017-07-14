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Greyson Joralemon
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white and black steel cup
Cheers
A map marker
Hume Lake, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
grey
lake
tea
california
drink
blur
bokeh
cup
mug
outside
holding
coffee cup
united states
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