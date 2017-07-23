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Louis Cheng
louis_cheng
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white and black road sign
Bike Crossing
A map marker
Hakone, Japan
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Published on
July 23, 2017 (UTC)
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RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., GR
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
road
grey
bike
cycling
symbol
street sign
japan
asphalt
hakone
tarmac
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