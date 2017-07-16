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white and black pagoda building
Osaka Castle
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Osaka Castle, Ōsaka-shi, Japan
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Published on
July 16, 2017 (UTC)
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SONY, ILCE-7M2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
japan
architecture
gold
world
castle
minimal
temple
culture
osaka
chinese
asia
tower
palace
heritage
traditional
osaka castle
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