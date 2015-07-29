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Andras Toth
tothur
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white and black mountains covered by snow at daytime
Mountains and valley
A map marker
Nigardsbreen
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, FinePix S100FS
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
snow
grey
norway
ice
rock
rocks
valley
glacier
pathway
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