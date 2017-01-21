Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Alessandro Sacchi
alle_sacchi
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white and black house near mountain at daytime
Lost in the mountains
A map marker
Ortisei, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
mountains
italy
church
brown
building
house
countryside
housing
outdoors
rural
hut
shack
ortisei
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20