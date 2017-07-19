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Lysander Yuen
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white and black floral decor
ceiling at Versailles
A map marker
Palace of Versailles, Versailles, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
pattern
design
brown
gothic
circle
line
bright
mood
ancient
rooftop
decoration
ceiling
repeat
versailles
circular
palace of versailles
classical
essentials
decorative
Creative Commons images
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