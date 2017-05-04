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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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white and black concrete building
California Streets
A map marker
San Francisco, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 4, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
architecture
grey
urban
shadow
apartment
windows
street light
curtain
blinds
edge
decorative
trim
building
window
san francisco
home decor
office building
united states
window shade
HDR images
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