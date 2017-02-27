“Specialty of the House”, it said on the side of the mug. Thrifted years ago, the ceramic holds firm, yet the colors have faded slightly. “Character”, they call it. Despite commonality, life is added as it ages. Fondness grows with every pour, with every sip. One must be reminded that it’s not the vibrance of color that adds favor to the flavor. No, it is that only half is emptied into this cup, while the other half sits in another across the table.