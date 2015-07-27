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Dirk-Jan van Roest
djvanroest
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white and black bird
Bird on the sand beach
A map marker
Ebro, Sant Jaume d'Enveja, Spain
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Published on
July 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
portrait
black
bird
road
wildlife
white
red
grey
birds
sand
clean
coast
clear
wild
coastal
solitude
piper
seabird
spain
Public domain images
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