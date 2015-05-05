Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Alex Wigan
alwig64
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white and black bird in body of water
Stork in the water
A map marker
1191 The Esplanade, Flinders VIC 3929, Australia, Flinders
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A77V
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
animal
sea
bird
grey
outdoors
coastline
shore
b&w
ibis
beak
australia
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20