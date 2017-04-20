Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Andre Hunter
dre0316
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white and black abstract painting
Peculiar Wall
A map marker
Nashville, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 20, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
hotel
design
wall
grey
calm
new
unique
different
tennessee
fancy
inside
cool colors
human
pattern
united states
nashville
fractal
ornament
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20